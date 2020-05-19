In the world of anime, there’s a whole lot of stigma surrounding gaming adaptations and rightfully so. Most game adaptations are forgotten too soon but there also a few that leave their mark. Although it’s a little too soon to say if ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ will leave a mark or not, it sure is a very promising game adaptation. More so, its storyline has been structured in such a way that even the ones who are not familiar with its original game will have a good time watching it. That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on May 25, 2020.

CygamesPictures is the animation studio that has created ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’, with Takaomi Kanasaki as its director. The director has also written its script and its music tracks, including the OP and ED, have been primarily created by Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Its franchise also includes a manga series which has been written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo.

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers

In ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’, a young man named Yuuki wakes up in the beautiful landscapes of Astraea, a world straight out of a fictional fantasy story. Unfortunately for him, he has little to no memories of how he got there and who he used to be before this. For obvious reasons, he starts panicking and sets out to seek answers. In his pursuit to know more about his world and his true identity, he meets three young girls.

One of them turns out to be his guide named Kokkoro. The second one is Pecorine, who is always hungry and possesses unmatchable swords skills. And the third and final girl he meets is Karyl who is a sorceress by professions and very irritable by nature. When fate brings the four of them together, they form an unlikely alliance, forming a group called the “Gourmet Guild.” This marks the beginning of a grand adventure which will not only teach Yuuki a lot about his past but will also help him find his rightful place in his brand new world.

