Boasting great character designs and an appreciable animation style, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is easily one of the most satisfying gaming adaptations of all time. Although its plot is a bit too generic, its universal comedy and unforeseeable twists make it an enjoyable ride for gamers and non-gamers alike. Overall, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ may not be perfect, but is still a fun anime and certainly deserves a chance especially if you’re familiar with its original game. That being said, if you have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 9th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on June 1, 2020.

CygamesPictures is the animation studio that has created ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’, with Takaomi Kanasaki as its director. The director has also written its script and its music tracks, including the OP and ED, have been primarily created by Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Its franchise also includes a manga series which has been written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo.

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers

Starting off in a typical Isekai fashion, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ introduces its main character Yuuki who finds himself in a strange world, having no memories of where he was before this and who he used to be. Because of his lack of knowledge of his present world, he starts wondering how he got there, and for obvious reasons, an overwhelming sense of despair grips him. As he further delves deeper into this fantasy realm, he runs into three young girls who give him some hope.

Kokkoro, who is supposedly his guide turns out to be one of the three girls. Pecorine, an extremely skilled swordsman and food lover, turns out to be the second girl who joins his journey. The third girl who joins him is Karyl, a smart sorceress who gets irritated a bit too easily. Once all four of them get together, they realize that they held together by a strange bond and name their group the “Gourmet Guild.” With what follows, they embark on a journey into the depths of their world where Yuuki will be able to learn a lot about his identity and past life.

