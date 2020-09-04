From the writer of ‘Contraband’ and ‘The Red Road’, Aaron Guzikowski, comes ‘Raised by Wolves’, a science fiction series with a mind-bending plot, alien setting, familiar tropes, and vast potential of future worldbuilding. HBO executives actively broadcast the fact that Ridley Scott is involved in the project. And his imprints are quite evident in the first two episodes that he directed. With the help of his longtime collaborator cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, Scott sets up a premise that not only harks back to his hard-sci-fi films but also to various historical fiction that he has made, including ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Kingdom of Heaven’. With the first three episodes released as a block, you must be wondering when the next episode is going to be released. Here is what we have been able to find out.

Raised by Wolves Episode 4 Release Date

‘Raised by Wolves’ season 1 episode 4, titled ‘Nature’s Curse’, is set to be released on September 10, 2020, along with ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 1 episode 5, titled ‘Infected Memory’.

Where to Watch Raised by Wolves Episode 4?

Viewers in the US can stream ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 1 Episode 4 on HBO Max. Even if you have not signed up HBO Max exclusively, you can subscribe to the streaming service using Hulu account here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on CraveTV and CTV Sci-Fi Channel.

If you are in Australia, you can catch it on Foxtel. HBO Asia will air the episode for viewers in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Raised by Wolves Episode 4 Spoilers

The title of the series is a reference to twins Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome, who were brought up by a she-wolf. The story is set halfway into the 22nd century when humanity has been nearly destroyed in a war between the atheists and the religious Mithraics. Two androids, known simply as the Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Amanda Collin), are tasked by the atheists to raise artificially born human children. In the pilot episode, the two androids arrive at Kepler-22b, a real Earth-like planet discovered by NASA.

After Scott helmed the productions of the first two episodes, his son Luke stepped in to direct the third and fourth episodes. The first three were released as a block on September 3, 2020. In ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 1 episode 3, titled ‘Virtual Faith’, we find Campion (Winter McGrath) the apparent sole survivor among the original children, trying to come to terms with the fact that the being he has known as the Mother is a weapon of mass destruction and begins doubting whether his siblings’ deaths were natural. And then the Mithraic children that the Mother abducted begin falling sick one after another. For Campion, this only confirms his suspicion. He and the Mithraic children try to flee together, but everyone except Paul gets caught. They later discover the deaths of Campion’s siblings were caused by radiation poisoning.

Elsewhere, it is revealed that Marcus (Travis Fimmel) and Sue (Niamh Algar), are not what they say they are. They are atheists Caleb and Mary impersonating as a Mithraic captain and his wife. Paul isn’t their biological child, but they have come to love him nonetheless. The episode ends with Paul running away from the Mother and falling into a serpent pit, where he gets stuck on a colossal root.

In ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 1 Episode 4, the mysterious child’s identity, whom Paul saw before falling into the pit, might be revealed. The tension between Marcus/Caleb and the Mithraic leader Ambrose (Scott Wall) has almost reached the boiling point. Expect that to be addressed as well. Campion and the Mother’s relationship might become normal again after his discovery that she didn’t kill his siblings.

