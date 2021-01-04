Developed by White Fox Studios, ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ or ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ is a rare isekai fantasy adventure anime that has complex and morally ambiguous characters and a multi-layered storyline that never fails to surprise its audience. It revolves around Subaru Natsuki, a NEET from modern Japan who gets transported to a fantasy world. He soon discovers that he has the ability to return from death.

However, as time is reversed during his resurrection, he must start from zero every time after death. He meets a girl who initially introduces herself as Satella, which he later learns is the name of the Witch of Envy, who is a powerful and much-feared being in this unfamiliar world. As the series progresses, he finds friends, develops enmities, and begins to harbor romantic feelings for “Satella,” whose real name is Emilia, but nothing, not even time, makes his deaths and resurrections any less traumatizing. The anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin’ichirō Ōtsuka. Its first episode aired on April 4, 2016. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu.’

Re: Zero Season 2 Part 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 14th episode of season 2 of ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu,’ titled ‘STRAIGHT BET,’ is set to premiere on January 6, 2021. While the anime’s producers aired season 1 without a break, they released season 2 as a split cour. The first 13 episodes aired between July 8, 2020, and September 30, 2020. Episode 14 of the second season will mark the anime’s return to TV after a 3-month hiatus.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation.

Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Spoilers

The second season of ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ focuses on the Witch Cult and its conflict with the protagonist. The Witches of Sin themselves eventually make their first appearances, letting Subaru know about their interest in him. Episode 12 of the second season ended with the arrival of the real Satella. In episode 13, Subaru lets out all his anger and frustration at the Witch of Envy, the supernatural entity that gave him the ability to “Return by Death.” In response, Satella urges him to love himself, as when she gave him the gift, she never meant for him not to care about his own well-being.

Subaru loses his consciousness after biting his own tongue when Satella attempts to touch him. As Minerva, the Witch of Wrath, mends his wound, the other Witches of Sin bestows on him various gifts. After regaining consciousness, Subaru declines Echidna’s proposition, but the Witch of Greed offers him information on Garfiel. When he wakes up, he discovers that he has been moved to the outside of the Graveyard temple and learns from Otto that it was Patrasche that brought him there. Subaru is overwhelmed by the earth dragon’s concern for him. Later, he finds that he can’t enter the graveyard any longer and blames Echidna for it.

Subaru meets Roswaal to ask him for other paths to access the Sanctuary than through the graveyard. Instead, Roswaal tells him that it was him who sent the assassins, revealing that he knows about Return by Death. Now, Subaru has to choose between the mansion and the Sanctuary. Realizing that his long-time benefactor is a sociopath, Subaru runs. When Otto finds him, he advises Subaru to share his burden.

