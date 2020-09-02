The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ just gets scarier and darker with each episode. What once started as a fairly archetypal Isekai has now become something far more poignant and deep. Along with everything else, season 2 also has subtle plot progressions that allow you to go through an emotional rollercoaster along with Subaru. So if you haven’t started watching this season, now would be a good time to check it out. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

Towards its end, the first season of ‘Re: Zero’ drifted away from its source material but ended on a very satisfying and optimistic note. Season 2 goes back to the original content and delves deep into the darkest arc of its overarching narrative. It all begins when Crusch and Rem cross paths with Lye and Regulas. Most would recall that Lye and Regulas are still not too strong compared to Betelgeuse. But if we compare their abilities with Crusch and Rem, they are easily far more superior. That’s the reason why things don’t end too well for Crusch and Rem when they get into a showdown with Lye and Regulas. While fending himself from Regulas, Crusch loses his entire arm. In the meantime, Lye meets something worse—Rem takes away all of her memories and ultimately, all she can remember is her name.

Subaru and the crew find Lye and Regulas in these dreadful conditions and to Lye’s dismay, no one even remembers her because of what Rem did. As always, Subaru tries to fix things by going back in the past. So he commits suicide only to discover that his time travel ability is also of no use this time around. While others are terrified after knowing what happened to Lye and Regulas, Felis starts losing his mind and even blames Emilia for the whole incident. He claims that Emilia is responsible for luring the Witch’s cult, but no one really agrees with him. Ultimately, the crew realizes that although they’re safe for a while now, they must do something about the Witch’s cult before it’s too late.

