With the loops of life and death, the violence, and the tragedies, the second season of ‘Re: Zero’ has been too hard on us fans. Considering all developments it has made lately, it seems like the suffering of our beloved characters isn’t ending anytime soon. However, since the season is now reaching its end, we can at least expect some form resolutions in context with the underlying mysteries. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on all the revelations that lie ahead, here are all the details of its next episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 12 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

The first season of ‘Re:Zero’ premiered way back in April 2016. But many fans will still be able to remember that it ended on a very optimistic note, slightly drifting away from its source. Subaru saved the day and finally managed to propose Emilia. Everything, for a while, was great. However, in the second season, things kick off on a very tragic note for the protagonists.

It all begins when Rem and Crutch come face to face with Lye and Regulas. Lye and Regulas may pale out in front of Betelguese, but they’re too strong for Rem and Crutch to handle. Due to this, when a showdown ensues between the two parties, Regulas takes on Crutch while Lye targets Rem. While defending himself, Crutch loses his entire arm and Rem meets something worse—Lye takes away all of her memories and literally removes her from the face of the planet. Upon hearing what happened to the two, Subaru sets out to rescue them. As always, he dives into his loops of death by committing suicide. But to his dismay, he isn’t able to go back to the time where he can potentially save the two.

The entire crew is crushed by the news and they frantically about what they’ll do to get rid of the Witch’s cult. Felis goes as far as blaming it all on Emilia, but no one agrees with him. However, everyone does agree that things have gone way too far and they must act quickly, before it’s too late.

