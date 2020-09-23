‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is in a league of its own. It’s almost like it’s not even the same anime anymore. Undoutedly, its first season was great because of its world building, characters, and time travel concepts. But season 2 is far more darker, gorier, and harrowing. Now that it’s coming to an end, we can’t help but wonder how things will end for Subaru and the crew. So if, like us, you’re all hyped up for the finale, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 13 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

As many would recall, the creators of ‘Re: Zero’ wrapped up its first season on a very positive note. Subaru managed to save the day and even found the courage to confess his feelings for Emilia. For a while, it was all sunshine and rainbows for our beloved characters. But right at the onset of season 2, things get ugly for all of them. And as the season progresses, things only get worse and the violence further escalates.

It all begins when Rem and Crutch run into Lye and Regulas. Unprepared for this encounter and outnumbered in a way, Rem and Crutch suffer the grave consequences of this encounter. If we compare Lye and Regulas with Betelguese, they may not be that big of deal. But compared to Subaru and the crew, the two of them are freakishly strong. So when a showdown ensues between good and evil, the good perishes and evil dominates. Lye and Regulas dominate while, Rem and Cructh succumb to their strength. As a result of this battle, Cructh loses hi arm while defending himself from Regulas’ attack. As for Lye, all of her memories are sucked out of her and her existence is completely forgotten. Ultimately, all she can remember is her name.

With what follows, Subaru and others catch up with the news of the attack and they are all acutely distressed by it. As always, Subaru even attempts to kill himself, go back in type, and undo the event. But this around, that doesn’t work either. After all the good times, the fear of the Witch’s Cult looms over them all over again.

