Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin’ichirō Ōtsuka, ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ tells the story of Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori who gets transported to a fantasy world. His initial belief that he might now have great magic is proven to be false. He seems to have only one ability: when he dies, the time reverses, and he is resurrected. But as his deaths set him back to the time of the reversal, he must start from zero every time.

Season 1 of ‘Re: Zero’ aired between April 4, 2016, and September 19, 2016. The 1st cour of season 2 began broadcasting on July 8, 2020 and concluded on September 30, 2020. Part 2 premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 16th episode of season 2 of ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is set to premiere on January 20, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season Spoilers

As Subaru goes to talk to a despondent Emilia, Otto prepares to intercept Garfiel. We are given a look at Otto’s past and his unique ability to communicate with animals. The sense of isolation he has experienced since he was a child has finally found him a friend in Subaru. Back in the present, despite his best efforts, Otto is no match for Garfiel. But then, Ram arrives and sides with Otto. Working together, they quickly defeat Garfiel. In the ruins, Subaru finally manages to get through to Emilia. The episode ends as they kiss.

