‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is an unconventional isekai fantasy anime that doesn’t revolve around an overpowered protagonist. Instead, Subaru Natsuki receives only one magical ability after being transported to an alternate world: every time he dies, the time reverses, and he must start from zero after his resurrection.

The 1st season of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on April 4, 2016. Season 2 cour 1 aired from July 8, 2020, to September 30, 2020. The 2nd cour started broadcasting on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 Episode 17 is set to premiere on January 27, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 17 Spoilers

In Episode 16, Garfiel arrives in front of the Sanctuary entrance, battered from his battle with Otto and Ram but still moving. He sees Subaru and Emilia standing there and asks them to move so he can destroy the entrance, permanently sealing the Sanctuary. Emilia correctly notices that Garfiel is afraid, while Subaru accuses the demi-human of being a coward. After Garfiel’s mother left the Sanctuary, he and his half-sister Frederica were looked after by Ryuzu Meyer’s clones. Eventually, Frederica left to make a place outside for the demi-humans still trapped inside the Sanctuary, hoping that her half-brother would liberate their people. That didn’t happen because Garfiel was afraid of the outside world.

Garfiel tells Subaru that he wanted his mother to be happy, revealing that she died during the journey. Eventually, Subaru has no choice but to fight Garfiel. Using the newly-acquired ability, Invisible Providence, Subaru defeats the demi-human. Ram later convinces Garfiel to go to the graveyard and face his past. When he does, he discovers that his mother didn’t abandon him and Frederica. She went to the outside world because she wanted to find Garfiel’s father.

At peace with himself, Garfiel promises Subaru and Emilia that he will help them with their coming fight. Subaru is dismayed after learning that Garfiel is only 14 years old. Emilia prepares herself for the trial. Inside the graveyard, she sees that Subaru has left messages of encouragement for her on the walls. The episode ends when she meets Echidna again. In episode 3, Emilia’s past might be explored. Cima, one of Ryuzu Meyer’s clones, might explain how the Sanctuary was founded, leading to the first anime appearance of Hector, the Warlock of Melancholy.

