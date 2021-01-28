The anime adaptation of ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu,’ a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, is a perfect example of how far eastern animation has evolved in terms of storytelling and complexity of characters. It revolves around Subaru Natsuki, who one day is transported to a parallel world. He discovers that the time reverses when he is killed, and he is resurrected to begin everything from zero once more.

The 1st season of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on April 4, 2016. Season 2 cour 1 aired from July 8, 2020, to September 30, 2020. The 2nd cour started broadcasting on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 18 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 Episode 18 is set to premiere on February 3, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers

In episode 17, Emilia arrives in the dream world and meets Echidna. She is evidently more confident now than in her previous trials and ignores Echidna’s taunts. Two of them head toward a hut, which a younger Emilia shares with her aunt Fortuna. After Fortuna leaves to attend her daily duties, Emilia spots a lesser spirit. She follows it and sneaks out of the hut. She sees her aunt is speaking to the leader of a group of men all dressed in robes. The leader, whose name is Geuse, seems to be quite close to her aunt.

The Younger Emilia later learns about the Seal. Guided by the lesser spirits, she goes to see it. Surrounded by snow and ice, the seal is located in the inner part of the Elior Forest. During one of Geuse’s visits to the forest, his path almost inevitably crosses with the Younger Emilia. This prompts Geuse to break down crying. When Fortuna shows up, the Younger Emilia comments how Geuse and Fortuna act like they are her parents, making both adults embarrassed. As Echidna warns the Older Emilia that her trial is about to begin, Regulus Corneas arrives and introduces himself to Fortuna. In episode 18, Pandora, the Witch of Vainglory, might appear. Emilia might finally figure out who Geuse really is.

