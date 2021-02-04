Developed from a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime that premiered on April 4, 2016. Since then, it has become extremely popular because of its complex characters, multi-layered plot, and crisp animation. The series predominantly revolves around Subaru Natsuki, a Japanese youth who gets transported to an alternate world one day. He initially has only one ability: every time he dies, the time reverses, and he is resurrected to start everything from zero again. Season 2 of the anime premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 Episode 19 is set to premiere on February 10, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers

In episode 18, Subaru and others wait for Emilia to complete her trial. One of the clones of Ryuzu Meyer began narrating an incident witnessed by the original Ryuzu Meyer. Several hundred years ago, Ryuzu met Beatrice for the first time. The latter was living with Echidna, whom she called her mother. Although Beatrice initially seemed detached and arrogant, Ryuzu realized that the other girl was incredibly lonely. A friendship began to develop between the two. Whenever Echidna was busy, the two girls would play or do their chores together. One day, Ryuzu met the current Roswaal’s ancestor, who had come to the sanctuary to see Echidna.

At Emilia’s trial, Older Emilia and Echidna watch as Geuse tells Fortuna to run away with the Younger Emilia while he keeps Regulus distracted. They then discovered that Regulus hasn’t come along. Pandora, the Witch of Vainglory, is with him. Desperate to save the people he loves, Geuse takes in the Witch Factor of Sloth. But even then, he is unable to defeat Regulus. Elsewhere, Fortuna asks Arch to take Emilia out of the forest and goes back to help Geuse. Seeing this, the Older Emilia breaks down crying, realizing that this is the last time her younger version will ever see Fortuna. Pandora sends Regulus home after Fortuna arrives to aid Geuse.

As Archi runs through the forest with Emilia, he is attacked by the Kurohebi. He tells Emilia to keep running and not to look back. Later, the lesser spirits help Emilia to get to the clearing where the seal is. She discovers that Pandora is already there. In episode 19, the reason for Geuse’s eventual madness might be revealed. Emilia might find out what happened to Fortuna.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time