‘Re:Zero’ is an Isekai like no other. While it sticks to the generic tropes of the genre, it goes a little beyond its banalities to stand out and leave its mark. Thus, it comes as no surprise that it’s now among the better-known, if not best, Isekai anime. Its second season is now underway and the story so far has been extremely exciting for Subaru and our other beloved characters. If you haven’t started watching Season 2 yet, check it out right away. For those who have watched its first episode, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming details of its second episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 2 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

As many would recall, the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ ended with a very positive conclusion. Betelgeuse Romanee-Conti, the Bishop of Sloth, finally lost its battle, while Emilia lived and so did others. Adding to this, Subaru even went out of his comfort zone to tell Emilia how he truly feels. But as optimistic as this ending may seem, it just promises for more darkness for Subaru in the journey that lies ahead. The creators of the show earlier revealed that the first season’s ending was intentionally kept a little from the source. Because if they had stayed loyal to the original manga, most fans of the series would have been left in the dark. Even so, in season 2, the creators won’t be holding themselves back anymore and the anime’s trailer is proof of that.

As seen in the trailer, season 2 will be bloodbath where Subaru will lose almost everyone who’s close to him. Things will get much worse for him before they start getting any better. The tragedies of this season begin with Rem and Crusch riding a wagon to the capital city. While they are at it, Rem relentlessly worries about Subaru and his future. But Crusch gives her some consolation by reminding her of Lord Roswaal Mathers’ plan. This is the moment when a follower of the Witch shows up and destroys their peaceful journey. Consequently, Crusch ends up losing a lot in this battle, but this is just the beginning.

