Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is a popular isekai fantasy anime based on a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka. It tells Subaru Natsuki’s story, a Japanese youth who gets transported to an alternate world one day. Although he initially hopes to gain incredible abilities, he soon discovers that the only power he possesses allows him to return from death. He also realizes that every time it happens, the time reverses, and he must start from zero all over again. Season 2 of the anime premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 Episode 20 is set to premiere on February 17, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers

In episode 19, Younger Emilia arrives at the clearing and sees Pandora. She becomes increasingly worried for Fortuna and Geuse. Pandora tells her to hand over the key to the seal. The terrified child claims that she doesn’t know where it is. Pandora seems to accept that answer but then says that she will now have to turn the entire village over, searching for the key.

Emilia begs her not to do it and says that she will open the seal. As she begins to think of herself as a key, it appears in her hands. Fortuna tries to intervene and kills Pandora repeatedly, but the Witch of Vainglory uses her authority to rewrite what has transpired each time. When Geuse arrives, Pandora tricks him into attacking Fortuna and killing her. When Geuse realizes what he has done, he loses his hold on sanity.

Fortuna’s death triggers Emilia’s abilities. She also kills Pandora numerous times but fails to keep her down and freezes the entire Elior Forest. Pandora realizes that she won’t be able to access the seal. Before she leaves, she tells Emilia that they will see each other again and erases the child’s memory until that point.

The older Emilia tells Echidna that she will free Elior Forest one day and the people from the permafrost. Echidna then informs Emilia that the first of her three trials is now complete. Subaru visits Roswaal with Garfiel and Otto and advises his opponent to surrender. In Episode 20, we might learn more about the shared history of the Mathers family and Echidna.

