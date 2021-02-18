Based on a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is a popular isekai fantasy anime that has enthralled millions of fans worldwide since its debut on April 4, 2016. The anime revolves around Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary young man from Japan who travels to an alternate world one day. He soon realizes that he has received only one ability during the interdimensional travel: whenever he dies, the time reverts, and he is reborn to start everything from zero again.

Not long after arriving in this new world, he meets Emilia, a half-elf girl for whom Subaru quickly develops romantic feelings. He subsequently makes his life’s mission to protect her. Season 2 of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 episode 21, titled ‘A Howling Reunion,’ is set to premiere on February 24, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as the director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 21 Spoilers

In episode 20, Subaru tells Roswaal what he has found out about his (Roswaal’s) past. 400 years ago, Roswaal was seemingly suffering from an unknown disease. One day, Echidna appeared in his room and kissed him. She later informed him that he didn’t have any disease but an extremely rare condition called Magic Release Period. When she kissed him, she sucked out the mana, easing its pressure on his body.

Roswaal subsequently began training under Echidna. He grew close to Beatrice and Ryuzu Meyer and became romantically drawn towards Echidna. At some point, Echidna told Roswaal that Hector, the Warlock of Melancholy, was after her, and they made preparations for his inevitable arrival.

When that day finally came, Echidna and Hector realized that they were still not ready. But Ryuzu volunteered to serve as the core of the crystal that would put up a barrier around the sanctuary, protecting everyone and everything within from Hector. Roswaal went to confront Hector but quickly discovered that he was no match for the warlock. When Echidna arrived, Hector had broken every bone in Roswaal’s body and squashed all his organs. As Echidna and Hector prepared for their fight, Ryuzu said her farewell to Beatrice before assimilating into the crystal.

At present, Roswaal refuses to concede defeat to Subaru. They argue, and Subaru tells Roswaal not to underestimate Emilia. The episode ends as Emilia comes out of her trial and discovers that Ram is waiting for her outside the ruin. Episode 21 might show the reunion between Emilia and Subaru.

