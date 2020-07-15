As promised, the second season of ‘Re: Zero’ completely subverts its previously established optimistic conclusion. Now with the promise of getting darker, the anime takes us deeper into Subaru’s misadventures through time. What started off as a seemingly typical Isekai anime has now turned into one of the most intriguing fantasy anime of our time. Kudos to its writers who have cleverly blended its familiar tropes with well-throughout time travel elements. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the third episode of ‘Re: Zero’ Season 2.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

After a few brief moments of reinstating its characters, ‘Re: Zero’ plunges into darker plotlines and gives Sabura a new sense of purpose. Lye and Regulas may seem pale compared to Betelgeuse, but they, too, are capable of causing enough harm to their enemies. When a battle ensues between them and Crusch and Rem, nothing good comes out of it. Regulas is easily able to rip off Crusch’s arm and poor Rem faces something worse—all of her memories are sucked out of her by Lye and she is ultimately only left with her name. Rem is as good as dead now and no one else but Puck and Subaru have memories of her. Subaru resorts to his good old ways to fix things and thus, he kills himself to rewind the clock. However, this, too, doesn’t’ make much of a difference as Rem’s condition stays the same. With no memories whatsoever, Lye makes her a ragdoll who can’t be saved at all.

Felis does not take all this too well and instead of coming up with a viable solution, he suggests that Crusch should cut all ties with Emilia. Felis believes that working with her has led to all of their current perils as she attracts the Witch’s cult. He fears that if they do nothing now, they’ll meet the same fate as Rem and will be left with no memories. However, this only turns out to be Felis’ way of solving the problem and no one else agrees to it. Thus, the alliance between Emilia and Crusch lives on but their battle against the Witch’s cult is far from over.

