In the second season, ‘Re: Zero’ delves deeper into the dark, murky waters of its twisted world. Subaru, who previously knew that he could undo things, now feels helpless and trapped, while the Witch’s cult further grows its dominance. So does Subaru still have what it takes to save his friends? Will he able to defeat such a strong enemy? Well, to know the answers to these questions, make sure that you don’t miss out on the second season of ‘Re:Zero.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 4 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

‘Re:Zero’ Season 1 ended on a very positive note. But season 2 straight away begins with a series of tragic events. In turn, it’s these events that give Subaru a whole new sense of purpose. In terms of abilities, Lye and Regulas easily pale out compared to Betelgeuse. But compared to the protagonists, these characters are relatively strong and can overpower most of Subaru’s allies. That’s the reason why their battle with Crusch and Rem leads to some terrible consequences. Regulas mercilessly rips off Crusch’s arm while all of Rem’s memories are taken away by Lye. Ultimately, once the battle is over, Crusch if only left with one arm and Rem with only the memory of her name. It is later revealed that Rem’s condition is even worse since except for Puck and Subaru, no one else ha memories of her. Desperate to turn the clock again, Subaru kills himself and goes back in time. However, he instantly regrets it after realizing that Rem’s condition is still the same.

Felies starts panicking after learning about the attack on the two. And in the heat of the moment, he requests Crusch to ignore Emilia. However, no one else agrees with his twisted ideas of solving the problem. Thereby, Emilia and Crusch stay the same but the threat of the Witch’s cult still lurks over them.

