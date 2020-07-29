‘Re: Zero’ has something for everyone. While its Isekai-centric setup is enough to draw the attention of several anime viewers, it also brings in other genres such as romance, action, fantasy, and even time travel. Its well-thought-out premise keeps you on edge throughout while its characters are simply adorable. Its second season certainly has the potential to be one of the best anime of this season and if you haven’t started watching it yet, you’re missing out big time. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 5 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

‘Re: Zero’ Season 1 ends on a very optimistic note: Subaru saves the day and even gathers the courage to propose Emilia. Season 2, on the other hand, has no chill. It begins with a series of dreadful events because of which Subaru’s sense of purpose is restored. Lye and Regulas may be nothing compared to Betelgeuse. But if we draw a similar comparison of their abilities with Crusch and Rem, they are certainly much stronger. When Lye and Regulas cross paths with Crusch and Rem, things get extremely ugly. Regulas attacks Crusch in such a way that he completely rips his arm off.

In the meantime, Regulas makes sure that Rem meets something even worse—her memories are sucked right out of her. As a result of this unfair battle, Rem is left with memories of nothing but her name, while Crusch lacks one whole limb. Subaru, for obvious reasons, is infuriated by this event. And as always, he decides to kill himself just to be able to go back in time to fix things. Unfortunately for him, it does not work out the way he had expected it to and the conditions of his friends stay the same.

When Felis learns about the attack, he starts panicking. He even goes as far as blaming Crusch’s connection with Emilia. According to him, talking to Emilia is the main reason why they’re luring the Witch’s cult. But when he asks Crusch to avoid talking to Emilia, no one else agrees with him. In the end, it comes down to Subaru to find a legit way to deal with the Witch’s cult.

