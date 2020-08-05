The first half of ‘Re:Zero’ has been the perfect build-up for everything that lies ahead in this season. Along with that, the season has also established a few underlying mysteries that it’ll solve towards its final moments. Among these, the biggest one is the mystery of the connection between Beatrice and Beetlegeuse. So with so much going on this season, make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead. And to do that, read on further to know all the details about the next episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 6 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

The first season of ‘Re: Zero’ had a purposefully optimistic ending where Subaru saved the day and even managed to have the courage to propose Emilia. But after these brief moments of joy and celebration, things go back to normal for the Subaru and the crew. In the opening moments of Season 2, a battle ensues between Crusch and Rem against Lye and Regulas. It has previously been established Lye and Regulas aren’t as strong as Betelgeuse but if we compare them with the protagonists, they are way ahead of almost all of them. So when Lye and Regulas attack Crusch and Rem, things get really ugly. Crusch ends up losing his arm while defending himself from Regulas. While he’s at it, Lye uses his abilities to destroy all of Rem’s memories. When this battle ends, Crucsch is left with only three limbs while Rem is only able to recall her name.

When Subaru and the crew learn about this, Subaru takes it upon himself to help his friends. As always, he tries to run back time bu killing himself. Unfortunately, that does not work out the way he had expected it to and the conditions of his two friends remain the same. When Felis gets to know about the attack, he starts claiming that Crusch’s connection with Emilia is to be blamed for everything that has happened. He suggests that none of them should ever talk to Emilia as it always brings the Witch’s cult close to them. The rest of them don’t agree with Felis’ solution to the problem but try to find a new way to protect themselves from the Witch’s cult.

