In all of its loopy time-travel madness, ‘Re: Zero’ goes above and beyond its basic concepts and offers a compelling story to its viewers. Its well-written characters are equally thrilling and its well-thought-out universe is something you just can’t get enough of. So if you’re one of those few people who haven’t started watching it yet, it still isn’t too late to jump on this Isekai bandwagon. For those who have been following its second season all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 7 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

As most would remember, the first season of ‘Re: Zero’ had a very optimistic ending where Subaru managed to save all of his friends and even took up the courage to propose Emilia. Unfortunately for him, within no time, things begin to go back to the way they were. It all begins when Crusch and Rem fatefully encounter Lye and Regulas. The anime had previously established that although Lye and Regulas were never as strong as Betelgeuse, they have always been powerful enough to defeat almost everyone’s in Subaru’s crew. And so, when a battle ensues between the quartet, things don’t end too well for Crusch and Rem. In an attempt to defend himself from Regulas, Crusch loses an entire limb while Lye takes away all of Rem’s memories using her abilities.

Subaru learns about his incident and is obviously infuriated. He realizes that the only way he can save his friends is by killing himself and traveling back in time. Unfortunately, this, too, does not work out the way he had planned and Crusch remains limbless while Rem is only able to recall her name. When Felis learns about their condition, he starts panicking and even blames Crusch’s connection with Emilia for everything that happened. But when he starts claiming that should all stop talking to Emilia just to save themselves from the Witch’s cult, no one agrees with him. Though, they all agree that they must do something to stop or at least protect themselves from the Witch’s cult.

