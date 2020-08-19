The second season of ‘Re: Zero’ has been quite depressing so far, but remarkable nonetheless. Most fans would still remember that at one point it was just an Isekai with some glorious waifu wars. But now, in season 2, it’s plot-heavy, poignant, and entertaining in a very unconventional way. With that said, if you have been following its second season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 8 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

After the happy ending of season 1, ‘Re: Zero’ goes down a very dark path in season 2. Subaru had previously managed to save his friends and even proposed Emilia after holding himself back for a very long time. However, as season 2 kicks off, the Witch’s cult starts threatening them again. Now, if we compare Lye and Regulas with Betelgeuse, the two easily pale out in context with their overall strength. But if we make the same comparison between them and Crusch and Rem, they are far more powerful. So when Lye and Regulas fatefully cross paths with Crusch and Rem, the outcome is terrible for the latter. Due to this, when the two parties battle against one another, Regular slashes Crusch’s arm and completely detaches it from his body. As for Rem, Lye uses his abilities to take away all of her deepest memories. As a result, not only does Rem forget who she is but almost everyone has no memories of her after this event.

Like everyone else, Subaru, too, does not take the news of the incident too well. After learning that Crusch is now limbless and Rem only remembers her name, he decides to fix things his own way—by going back in time. He kills himself, travels back in time, only to realize that there are certain things he can never change. And thus, Subaru and the crew feel helpless. Felis claims that all of this is Emilia’s fault asks everyone to stay away from her to stop the Witch’s cult from trailing them. But for obvious reasons, they take his advice with a grain of salt but also realize that something needs to be done to stop the cult.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime