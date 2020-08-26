While most Isekai anime struggle to stand out, ‘Re:Zero’ consistently proves that anime creators can use the tried and tested tropes of the genre and still come out with something unique. Despite being a typical Isekai at its core, ‘Re:Zero’ manages to bring something new to the table with its highly conceptual time travel elements and psychological themes. With that said, its second season is now nearing towards its end. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on its upcoming episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 9 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

Towards the end of season 1 of ‘Re:Zero,’ things worked out really well for Subaru and the crew. Subaru saved the day, protected his friends from evil, and even managed to take up the courage to propose Emilia. For a while, everything just fine. However, the season 2 marked the inception of a darker time for the crew and it all started with the intense showdown of Lye and Regulas against Crusch and Rem. Compared to Betelgeuse, Lye and Regulas may seem like weaklings with little to no abilities. But if we compare them with Crusch and Rem, they are easily far more powerful. Due to this, when the two parties come face to face, things don’t end to well for out beloved protagonists. What starts off as a violent showdown, leads to Crusch losing his entire arm while defending himself from Regulas. In the meantime, poor Rem becomes a victim of Lye’s sinister abilities and completely loses her memories.

With what follows, Subaru tries to control the situation by killing himself and going back in time. Unfortunately for him, things don’t go as planned and the condition of his friends remain the same. A feeling of helplessness starts to loom over all of them and Felis even goes as far as blaming Emilia for luring the Witch’s cult together. Although no one agrees with him, everyone realizes that bigger threats await them in the future.

