Based on the light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ is an upcoming dark fantasy anime that is predicted to be one of the most controversial shows of recent years. In Japan, the series has a shorter name, ‘Kaiyari.’ The story revolves around a tortured and enslaved magician named Keyaru, who goes to the past to set everything right and go after the people who betrayed him. On November 21, 2019, it was confirmed that an anime is being made on the web novel series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Redo of Healer.’

Redo of Healer Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of ‘Redo of Healer,’ titled ‘The Healer Starts Over!,’ is slated to premiere on January 13, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are set to show the broadcast version. Only AT-X is slated to air the complete recovery version in a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Online?

The episodes of Redo of Healer’ will be available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portugal (Brazil and Portugal).

Redo of Healer Spoilers

Because of his healing powers, magician Keyaru has to endure unmentionable horrors all his life. After making certain discoveries about his abilities, he comes to believe that healing magic is perhaps the most powerful magic there is. The problem is, when he finally comes to appreciate the truth about his abilities, he is already broken beyond repair. He eventually realizes that he has to something desperate. He applies his magic to the world itself, healing it and turning back time. Seeking a better life for himself and vengeance for his enemies, Keyaru sets out on an epic adventure. Here is the trailer for ‘Redo of Healer.’

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time