Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ or ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ is a fantasy anime with mature themes. It follows Keyaru, a healing hero known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After enduring rape and torture at the hands of the people who are supposed to be his allies, he decides to exact revenge on each of them. With a Philosopher’s Stone, he turns back time, going back to when his professional class was still undecided.

As he waits for Princess Flare’s arrival, the leader of his tormentors, he builds up immunity to all known aphrodisiacs and poison by consuming them in limited amounts. ‘Redo of Healer’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Redo of Healer Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 3, titled ‘The Healer Buys a Slave!’, is slated to premiere on January 27, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan.

Redo of Healer Episode 3 Spoilers

After the traumatic experience of healing Kureha, Keyaru declares that he will not heal anyone else. Flare seems to accept it, but Keyaru now knows what a vicious and petty woman Flare is. She will not stop until she gets what she wants. Keyaru lets his enemies put him through unspeakable horror until the day he discovers that he has finally developed a resistance to the drug that they have been administering on him.

When the king goes to a foreign kingdom for a visit, Keyaru breaks out of his cell and finds Renard, the sadistic captain of the knights. Keyaru then switches their appearances before taking Renard to Flare and tells her that he needs to speak to her privately. Flare sends “Keyaru” to the dungeon and leads “Renard” to her room. After reaching there, Keyaru kills her guards and then reveals to her who he truly is.

Keyaru takes his time torturing her, giving her false hope that she can still escape this ordeal, only to prove to her later how wrong she is. He promises her that he will let her go if she doesn’t scream as he breaks each of her fingers. After he is done with all ten, he heals them and starts again, making Flare scream on the first one. Keyaru then proceeds to rape her, wipe her memory clean, and change her appearances. After setting fire to the palace, he escapes with Flare. He leaves a corpse behind after changing its appearances to make it look like Flare and ensuring that Renard will be blamed for the murder.

When Flare wakes up on the following day, he tells her that their names are Keyarga and Freya and that she is his attendant. In episode 3, Setsuna, the demi-human, might make her first appearance.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time