Based on a light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ or ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ is an adult fantasy anime that has generated some controversy since its premiere on January 13, 2021. Sexual violence is so relentless that it risks overwhelming its audience. The story revolves around Keyaru, a healing hero known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After suffering incessant physical and sexual torture at the hands of the people who are supposed to be his allies, Keyaru reverses the time with a philosopher’s stone so that he can begin his journey again and have the chance to get revenge on his tormentors. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Redo of Healer’

Redo of Healer Episode 4 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 4, titled ‘The Healer Gets Setsuna,’ is slated to premiere on February 3, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan.

Redo of Healer Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Keyarga leaves the capital with Freiya believing it to be the best option for their personal safety. As they leave, they overhear citizens talking about Flare’s sister Norn. Keyarga recalls that Norn was the only person who recognized that he had regained his senses in the previous timeline. He doesn’t intend to run into her again. The scene then flashbacks to the previous timeline where all three of his allies, Flare, Blade, and Bullet, take turns in raping and torturing Keyaru. At present, Keyarga vows to take revenge on both the Hero of the Sword (Blade) and Hero of the Gun (Bullet).

Shortly after they arrive in Lanaritta City, Keyarga figures out that the city’s running water has become poisoned and then creates a remedy. He collaborates with a local businessman, selling the latter the vials of remedy for a hefty price. Keyarga takes Freiya to a store that sells slaves to acquire a combat slave for protection. At the corner of one of the cells, he spots Setsuna, whose violent blue eyes reflect Keyarga’s own thirst for vengeance. The episode ends with the Sage realizing the man in their dungeon is actually Renard. In episode 4, Keyarga might get to know more about Setsuna. Renard, who is now free, might seek revenge against the protagonist.

