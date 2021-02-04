‘Redo of Healer’ or ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ is an adult fantasy anime developed from a light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu. It has garnered some controversy because of its depiction of explicit sexual violence. The anime’s protagonist is Keyaru or Keyarga, a healing hero, who is also known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After reversing time to when his journey as a hero began, Keyarga sets out to exact revenge on those who wronged him. the series premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Redo of Healer Episode 5 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 5, titled ‘The Hero Finds a New Toy!,’ is slated to premiere on February 10, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan.

Redo of Healer Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Keyarga is about to leave with an unconscious Setsuna when he learns from the slave trader the next shipment of women of the Ice Wolf Clan is set to arrive soon. He realizes that there will be an attack on the clan in the immediate future. He heals Setsuna and then tells her that he can help her get revenge on the humans who captured her. In return, he needs her true name. He then enquires if she knows what he is really asking. Setsuna responds by saying that she does. If she gives him her true name, he will own her for the rest of her life. She agrees, and they subsequently have sex.

The raiders attacking the Ice Wolf Clan turn out to be Flare’s former subordinates. Keyarga easily defeats the attackers with Freiya and Setsuna’s help. He and Setsuna later discover a monster’s corpse that is poisoning the city’s water supply. Keyarga asks the wolf girl whether he should purify the water or make it more poisonous. Setsuna asks him to heal the water. She hates other humans but doesn’t want to kill them with a treacherous method like poisoning.

In the final scenes, Setsuna gives Keyarga her true name. Elsewhere, Renard, who still looks like Keyaru, is released from captivity on the condition that he will find the real Hero of Recovery. In episode 5, Norn, who has already arrived in the capital, might be declared her father’s successor.

