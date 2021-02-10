Based on a light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ or ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ is a grimdark adult anime that deals with controversial themes like sexual violence and slavery. The story revolves around Keyaru or Keyarga, a healing hero, who is also known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After being tortured and degraded by the very people who are supposed to be his friends, he embarks on a path of vengeance, intent to make his tormenters suffer for what they have done to him. The series premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Redo of Healer Episode 6 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 6 is slated to premiere on February 17, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan.

Redo of Healer Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Keyarga spends a leisurely day with the two women by a stream. After returning to the city, he tells Freya and Setsuna that he won’t produce the medicine any longer. As the water source has been purified, people will soon gain total health. During his meeting with the merchant, the latter tries to threaten him before realizing how terrifyingly powerful he is. The merchant is eventually forced to pay 500 gold coins in exchange for the formula. It is only later that Keyarga reveals to the two girls that the merchant will never independently create the medicine.

While returning from the meeting with the merchant, Keyarga gets attacked by the kingdom’s greatest swordswoman, Kureha, who believes that Keyarga killed the kingdom soldiers after they attempted to protect the ice wolf clan. After an intense fight, Keyarga defeats Kureha and lets her experience what has indeed happened.

He later reveals to the swordswoman that he is Keyaru, the healer who saved her life. He convinces Kureha that he and Princess Flare are traveling around the kingdom chasing criminal elements. Keyarga drugs Kureha and manipulates her into having sex with him. Elsewhere, Renard has captured the people of Keyaru’s town, including Anna. In episode 6, Renard might punish Anna and others for Keyarga’s actions. And that might prompt Keyarga to deal with Renard permanently.

