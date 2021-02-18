‘Redo of Healer’ is a grimdark adult fantasy anime that deals with controversial themes like sexual violence, slavery, and sadomasochism. The plot follows Keyaru or Keyarga, a healing hero, who is also known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” In the previous timeline, he was forced to endure rape and torture at the hands of people who are supposed to be his friends. When he reverts to the beginning of his journey, he decides to make each of his tormentors pay. The series premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Redo of Healer Episode 7 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 7, ‘The Healer Enforces Justice!’, is slated to premiere on February 24, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan. In Southeast Asia, the anime streams on Bilibili.

Redo of Healer Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 6 opens with Keyarga having breakfast with Kureha, Freya, and Setsuna. The other two girls appear to be envious about how quickly Kureha has grown close to Keyarga. Suddenly, there is a commotion outside. As Keyarga and others peer out of the window, they see a group of humans is being led somewhere by the soldiers. Keyarga realizes that these people are from his village.

Keyarga requests Kureha to find out what is happening with the villagers. It is revealed that Renard has mutilated his face with a hot fireplace poker as he couldn’t tolerate seeing Keyaru’s face in the mirror any longer.

Using his healing magic, Keyarga makes himself look like a Jioral Kingdom soldier and manages to get close to Renard. After Keyarga reveals his identity, he looks into Renard’s memory to find out what has happened to the villagers and discovers that Renard and his soldiers have raped his childhood friend Anna and other girls in the village. Enraged, Keyarga transforms Renard into a girl and lets Renard’s own drugged soldiers rape their captain. Keyarga eventually finds Anna, but she kills herself before he can get to her.

Norn turns out to be as cruel and devious as her sister. In a flashback, it is revealed that she also forced herself on Keyaru. In episode 7, Keyarga might go after Norn.

