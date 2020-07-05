Despite its complexities, time travel is one trope that exists in almost every medium of storytelling. Anime, too, has played with the complex concepts of time in a myriad of ways. But while some shows fail to evoke intrigue with these tropes, others like ‘Re:Zero’ master it. At its center, ‘Re:Zero’ is just another Isekai that rarely goes beyond the existing norms of the genre. But ‘Re:Zero’ truly manages to stand out with all the unforeseeable twists and turns that it brings to its fore. The first season of ‘Re:Zero’ surpasses everyone’s expectations, and with season 2, we certainly do expect something very similar. So on that note, if you’ve been eagerly waiting for the new installment of ‘Re:Zero’, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

The second season of ‘Re:Zero’ will be available on Crunchyroll on July 8, 2020. If you want to watch the first season of ‘Re:Zero’ in English, you can find its dubbed episodes on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and VRV. Its prequel movie, titled ‘Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds,’ is also available on Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Spoilers

The first season of ‘Re: Zero’ ended on a very optimistic note where Betelgeuse Romanee-Conti, Bishop of Sloth finally loses his battle. Emilia lives along with others, and Subaru finally goes out of his way to confess his feelings for her. Quite a win-win for everyone. But in the second season, a lot more darkness awaits Subaru. The ending of the first season is slightly different from the source as its creators purposefully wanted fans to feel good about its conclusion. But as revealed in the trailer itself, Season 2 is not going to hold itself back and will be a complete bloodbath for the characters. Doom awaits Subaru, and as fans of the series, we’ll probably be left in despair.

From what we know about its source, Season 2 will open with a flashback in which Rem and Crusch will ride a wagon to the capital city. Rem, as always, will be concerned about Subaru. But Crusch will comfort her by reminding her that Lord Roswaal Mathers has a plan. That’s when a new enemy will be introduced to the series. A new follower of the Witch will try to jump them and will leave behind a trail of blood for Subaru. As a result of this attack, things won’t end too well for Crusch.

Re:ZERO Season 2 Trailer

You can watch the trailer for ‘Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-‘ Season 2 below:

