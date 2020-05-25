‘Rick and Morty’ is an adult animated series that has a rather dedicated fan base. The fourth season was released in two parts, with a long, mid-season break in the middle. While the fans were upset about that, the release of the remainder of the episodes turned out to be the perfect remedy. Unfortunately, there is only one episode remaining in the fourth season.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Finale Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 10 will be released on May 31, 2020, at 11:30/10:30c on Adult Swim. The next episode marks the finale of the fourth season.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 10 by tuning in to Adult Swim on the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t happen to have one, you can always head to the Adult Swim website, and stream the episode.

Cord-cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them, as they make up an increasing section of the viewer base. Head over to FuboTV or DirecTV and stream the episodes. Hulu subscribers can catch ‘Rick and Morty’ on the platform. You can also turn to VOD services, which allow you to purchase and stream the episodes. Head to YouTube TV and Amazon Prime. Netflix subscribers outside the US can stream the series on the platform.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers:

‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 episode 10 is slated to be the season finale. Hence, viewers can expect it to be the strongest episode of the season. It is titled ‘Star Mort: Rickturn of the Jerri.’ From the episode title, it can be presumed that the episode might contain references to either ‘Star Trek‘ or ‘Star Wars.’ The adult animated series is known for referencing various other works (especially science-fiction ones) through episode titles and premises. Have a look at the promo for the episode below:

As you can see, there is going to be an invisibility device in the episode. That would certainly prove to be quite fun. Moreover, as you can see, Morty and Summer are seen fighting over. This fight might be taken to a rather exaggerated (but fun) level: another thing that the adult animated series is known for. Furthermore, there is also a segment about Rick telling Beth and Jerry about not being able to control their kids. This is reflected in the episode’s blurb as well: “Parenting is crazy; stuff disappears.”

Lastly, the episode title also contains the words, “Rickturn of the Jerri.” Hence, it can be presumed that the season finale might have a crucial segment revolving around Jerry. Fans have come to enjoy stories focusing on Jerry a lot.

