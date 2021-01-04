‘Run On’ is a South Korean drama that revolves around the love story of a national-level track athlete and a film subtitle translator. Last week’s episode 6 sees Ki Seon-gyeom quite literally jobless as he makes the decision to retire from the sport. Ki Seon-gyeom and Oh Mi-Joo become closer as he accepts her offer of staying with her for a few days, instead of at his hotel. Dan-ah and Young-hwa talk about her interest in his paintings. Ki Seon-gyeom and Oh Mi-Joo go on a road trip to find Seon-gyeom’s old trainer. There is a detailed recap of the latest episode further ahead, but first, let us give you a quick preview of the upcoming episode 7 of ‘Run On’.

Run On Episode 7 Release Date

‘Run On’ episode 7 will release on Netflix on January 6, 2021, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The show will have a total of 16 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 60-70 minutes per episode. Each week, two new episodes will be released on Wednesday and Thursday. For local South Korean audiences who subscribe to cable, ‘Run On’ also airs every Wednesday and Thursday on the cable network JTBC.

Where To Stream Run On Episode 7 Online?

You can stream ‘Run On’ episode 7 on Netflix after it releases at the above-mentioned time. Subscribers of the popular streaming platform can choose to watch on the app or on Netflix’s official website, whichever they prefer. Viewers residing in South Korea also have the option to catch the show as it airs on JTBC at 9:00 pm (Korea Standard Time) every Wednesday and Thursday.

Run On Episode 7 Spoilers

Going by the little sneak peek at the end of episode 6, episode 7 will see Seon-gyeom disappointed that Mi-Joo doesn’t remember what she said to him while drunk the previous night. Dan-ah asks Young-hwa not to cross the line. Seon-gyeom and Young-hwa further their budding bromance and spend some one-on-one time together. Assemblyman Ki plans to get Seon-gyeom married to Dan-ah.

Run On Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Run On’ episode 6, Ki Seon-gyeom feels lost without a purpose and, after learning that the athletics board is only suspending him for 6 months, he believes that they are favoring him. He makes the decision to officially retire and quits track and field for good. Dan-ah teases Mi-Joo by making her jealous of her supposed relationship with Seon-gyeom. Seon-gyeom tells Dan-ah that she no longer represents him as he is retiring from the sport. Mi-Joo and May offer Seon-gyeom a temporary place to stay at their house, but he declines initially, only to accept later on. When the school asks him to start coaching the student-athletes again, Seon-gyeom refuses and recommends Ms. Bang – his old trainer – as his substitute. Mi-Joo accompanies Seon-gyeom when he goes to see Ms. Bang and gets very drunk. In her drunken state, Mi-Joo asks Seon-gyeom to like her, to which he replies, “I already do”.

