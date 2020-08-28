‘Food Wars’ has come quite far from where it started. There were times when its quality dwindled and then there were moments where it just failed to impress us with its food recipes. Even so, for the most part, the anime has been able to satiate the cravings of its fans through hilarious fan service and of course, with some mouth-watering Shokugeki. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 10 is scheduled to release on September 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

Towards the end of Season 4, The Rebels won against The Elite Ten and rightfully acquired what belonged to them. Season 5 marks the beginning of yet another Shokugeki in which, in order to win, the Elite Ten will have to defeat their own peers from school. What adds more heft to this Shokugeki is the fact that it determined whether or not they’ll graduate from school or not. The rules here are simple: Each team gets a separate beach shack where they have to cook recipes and make as many sales as they can. The rest of the teams get well-developed kitchens, giving them a competitive edge against the Elite Ten, who get a broken-down shack.

Adding to this, the Elite Ten also go through a tiring process of storming before they establish who’s who. After being completely left behind by their competition, the Elite Ten finally enter the competition and start churning out some extremely fragrant dishes. As a result, the entire beach gets lured to their shack within no time. Soon, they garner a huge line of customers and ever surpass their competition. In the end, as expected, the Elite Ten prove that may not always start too well, but they’ll still always manage to win as a team. With what follows, the season takes an intriguing turn where it brings in some elements of mystery and turns our beloved character into amateur sleuths.

