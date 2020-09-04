One cannot deny that ‘Food Wars’ isn’t as epic as it used to be during its initial seasons. However, season 5 still manages to keep things interesting by involving elements of mystery to its overarching plot along with some necessary Shokugeki battles. Although a little quick-paced, these food battles still promise some shounen metaphors and some hilarious fanservice. So if you have been following ‘Food Wars’ all this while, you might as well watch this season. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 11 is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

Towards the end of season 4, we saw the Rebels slaying through their Shokugeki against the Elite Ten. At the beginning of Season 5, they get involved in yet another intense Shokugeki where they face no one but their own batchmates from school. Their entire final grade rests on this Shokugeki due to which, all of their batchmates try their level best to beat them. As the competition ensues, the Elite Ten face severe competitive disadvantage as they get a broken-down shack, to begin with. In the meantime, the rest of the teams take a huge lead using their well equipped and well-stocked kitchens. Adding to their troubles, the Elite Ten go through their usual process of storming before they finally conform to each other’s suggestions for the task and settle down to start their own kitchen.

Despite being left way behind by the competition, the Elite Ten use simplistic but extremely fragrant food recipes to lure the bystanders at the beach. Within no time, the fragrance of their food encapsulates everyone at the beach and as a result of this, long lines gather in front of their shack. Ultimately, as expected, they manage to win to the Shokugeki by a huge margin and graduate with flying colors. However, it later turns out that this win on happens to be a small milestone in the fascinating journey that awaits them in the fifth season. Murder mysteries, love triangles, and intense rivalries, season 5 has it all.

