Season 5 may be a bit of a downer from a character development standpoint, but it still manages to make up for this by bringing some new intriguing elements to its overarching plot. Along with that, as always, the primary appeal of this season lies in its epic, mouth-watering food battles and hilarious fan service. Since it has so much to offer, I would highly recommend that anyone who has watched ‘Food Wars’ from the very beginning should not miss out on this last installment. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 12 is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

As most would recall, the fourth season of ‘Food Wars’ ended with the Rebels winning against the Elite Ten. Season 5 picks up from here and shows how the new Elite Ten now have to face off their own batchmates for one final cook-off. Since their graduation from school very much depends on this Shokugeki, all the competitors are fired up about winning. It all begins at beachside shacks where the Elite Ten get a broken-down place to work in. Using this as a competitive edge, the remaining competitors establish a hefty lead on them but starting early. In the meantime, the Elite Ten struggle to even set up their kitchen as they grow their usual conflicts of interest. As a result, other teams leave them far behind and it almost seems like the Elite Ten will never catch up with their peers.

However, as always, defying all odds, the team finally establishes common ground and works its way to the top. After setting up their kitchen, the Elite Ten lure customers by creating some extremely fragrant dishes. Soon, a huge group of customers start lining up in front of their kitchen and within no time, they even start taking a huge lead. Ultimately, the Elite Ten land a win, though only a margin. With what follows in the season, the Elite Ten embroiled in a murder mystery drama and set out on a grand adventure to solve it.

