While the foodgasms and treats are still as good as they used to be, ‘Shokugeki no Souma’ has been a little underwhelming from a storyline standpoint. Nonetheless, it continues to entertain viewers with its scintillating food recipes and hilarious fan service. For the uninitiated, the fifth season would certainly not be the best beginning of the anime. However, for those who have been watching it all this while, the fifth season is a fun extension to the existing franchise. On that note, if you have been following this season, here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 13 is scheduled to release on September 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

Towards the end of season 4, out beloved protagonists rightfully became the Elite Ten. But their adventure was far from over. Season 5 marks the inception of a whole new adventure for them where they compete with some of their batchmates from school. A grand Shokugeki ensues by the beach where each team gets a separate kitchen. The Elite Ten get together as a team all over again. However, as always, they initially struggle to establish a leader. While they’re lost in their conflicts, the other teams take a hefty leading, very well using their competitive edge. In the meantime, in all of their conflicts, the Elite Ten also get a broken-down kitchen. So the act of setting up their store in itself takes a lot of time.

But just when the competition begins to go out of their control, the Elite Ten finally resolve all their indifference and enter the competition. To make up for the lost time, they come up with a clever idea. Instead of wasting too much time on cooking, they invest more in making their dishes fragrant. As the whole beach smells what they’re cooking, a huge crowd begins to gather all around them. By the end of the day, the Elite Ten land another win. With this, their school life comes to an end. However, new challenges and a dark murder mystery now awaits them.

