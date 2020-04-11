The cheesiest and yummiest anime is now back with another season. So be prepared to obsess about lavish food and hilarious fan service all over again. Although the last season of ‘Food Wars’ was not received too well, it ended on a fairly satisfactory note. It may be a bit too soon to say anything about Season 5, but going by the first episode, it has started off really well. The fact that its whole setup is not confined to an arena has surely worked in its favor but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how this season will turn out to be.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Food Wars’ Season 5 Episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020 at 10:30 am PT (April 18 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. For Asian viewers, the anime is available on BilliBilli, Ani-One, and iQiyi. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the first episode, six of the Elite Ten are teamed together and are expected to run a beach restaurant together. Competing with them are the rest of the final year students of the academy. At first, since they get an old downtrodden shack for starting their own restaurant, they take their time to build things up and start their sales. But as expected, once they do, they become unstoppable. In the meantime, one of the new instructors at the beach seems to be very peculiar. He shows a lot of interest in Soma and tries to talk to him again and again.

This instructor will probably play a key role in the upcoming episodes. From what we know about this, it will have a plot involving a murder mystery where Soma and the gang will join forces to find chefs who have gone missing. This main storyline of the season will probably begin from the next episode as it has already been foreshadowed in the first through the upcoming cooking competition. And when it comes to Suzuki, we’ll certainly find out where he stands in context with the storyline in the next few episodes.

