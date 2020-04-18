‘Food Wars’ isn’t like most other anime out there. It may not be as deep as other shows but it still lures you with its lavish food recipes and hilarious fan service. Each episode features a whole new recipe that you may have never seen or heard of before and all of this is eventually followed by some of the most bizarre reactions to food. Its final season is now underway and if you’ve been wondering how the events of its next episode will unfold, we’ve got you covered. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through its release date and streaming availability.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Food Wars’ Season 5 Episode 3 which was previously scheduled to release on April 25, 2020, has now been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Its final release date had not been announced yet but we’ll update this section as soon we get any official news.

"Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma" Season 5 Episode 3 will be delayed. The new airdate will be announced at a later date. Furthermore, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 Episode 4 and beyond has been postponed. The new airdate will be announced at a later date. pic.twitter.com/Y6lHEZBcgj — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) April 17, 2020

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the third episode, all the top Elite seat holders compete against one another to enter the BLUE competition. To everyone’s surprise, despite being the first seat holder, Soma barely qualifies the preliminary round. Meanwhile, Aldini comes second and Megumi blows everyone away by leading the way. In the closing moments of the episode, Suzuki tells Soma that he’s going to make Nakiri his bride and challenges him to a Shokugeki. Determined to keep Nakiri with him to use her god’s tongue for the BLUE, Yukihira accepts the challenge. Nakiri overhears them and simply assumes that even Soma has a thing for her now.

With Megumi as the judge, episode 3 will now feature an intense “food war” between Suzuki and Soma. And the one who wins will eventually be with Nakiri. Now that’s something we can’t be too sure about as in the end, the decision will come down to Nakiri. But this Shokugeki will at least bring some kind of a conclusion to the strife between the two boys. And since Megumi is judging them, knowing how innocent and sincere she is, she’ll probably never be biased towards any one of them.

