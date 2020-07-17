‘Food Wars’ Season 5 has finally returned. And since its last season of the anime, its fans can expect a final dose of some hilarious fan service metaphors and some extremely delicious food recipes. From what we know, the final installment of the series also involves a murder mystery premise. So along with epic Shokugeki, we can also look forward to some intense suspense drama. With that said, if you are already eagerly waiting for this season’s next episode, here is everything you need to know about its release date and streaming availability.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

The fifth and final season of ‘Food Wars’ begins with the Elite Ten joining forces all over again. They are asked to run their own beach restaurant and compete against other final year students of their school. Initially, when the competition begins, every other team gets an edge because of their location. Meanwhile, the Elite Ten get an old shack at the corner of the beach. They build up the place from scratch and try to work their way to the top. In the meantime, a new instructor on the beach acts fishy.

With what follows, the Elite Ten is able to steal the show in the nick of time by luring a huge crowd with their fragrant final dish. Right after this, the instructor shows interest in Soma and even confronts him. Turns out that he wishes to challenge Soma just to gets Nakiri’s attention. While he’s at it, the rest of the Elite Ten even compete against one another at the BLUE competition. Soma barely moves past the pre-preliminary round, and to everyone’s surprise, Megumi wins it. In the episodes that lie ahead, a Shokugeki between Suzuki and Soma will ensue and the winner will ultimately get Nakiri as a bride. Amid all of these challenges, we can also expect the inception of a romantic relationship between Soma and Nakiri.

