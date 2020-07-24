‘Food Wars’ Season 5 is a little different from its predecessors. While the last few seasons were all about endless rows of Shokugeki, season 4 takes one step back from these and introduces a murder mystery plot. To find out if this new approach will work in the anime’s favor or not, we’ll have to watch a few more episodes and allow it to find its feet. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the next episode of this season.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 5 is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

After the winning of series of intense Sholugeki in season 4, the Elite Ten get together again. They are now expected to run a beach restaurant and compete against all the other final year students of their batch. This test servers as their final passing exam for school and if they fail, their previous wins won’t matter much. Unfortunately for them, they get a competitive disadvantage where they have build up their kitchen from scratch. In the meantime, other elite cooks of their batch take a huge lead and make an incredible number of sales. The Elite Ten, as always, waste too much time on bickering with one another.

As a result, they start lagging way behind compared to the other teams. But then comes a time when they start working as a team again and leave all of their differences behind them. They cook an extremely fragrant dish that captivates everyone at the beach and lures a huge line of customers at their porch. In the end, in spite of the starting off very late, the Elite Ten lead the competition. The pass school with flying colors and so do the others who participate with them. Following this, the BLUE tournament ensues where all the Elite Ten members compete against one another. While Soma, despite being number one seat holder, barely qualifies the first round, Megumi surprises everyone by landing a win.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime