Since its release, ‘Food Wars’ has garnered a massive fan base mostly because of who it manages to portray food and insanely hilarious shounen metaphors. If you have been following it all this while, I’m sure that, just like me, you’ve come to love all of its characters regardless of how the plot of the anime turns out to be. So for those who have made it this far into it, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 6 is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

The fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ begins with the new Elite Ten joining forces all over again. This time, they work together to pass their final exam. Competing against other top chefs of their batch, they are expected to run beach restaurant and make as many sales as possible. Other teams get a jump start since they receive a well-equipped kitchen. Due to this, the others acquire huge leads while the Elite Ten struggle to even start their kitchen. As always, they even bring way too many ideas to the table and struggle to choose one definite idea. As a result of the conflict that ensues between them, the Elite Ten further lose their stance in the competition.

However, just when everyone starts believing that they have left the top chefs of the school behind, the Elite Ten finally establish some peace and bring in their A-game. They meticulously set up their kitchen and then start cooking some basic yet extremely fragrant dishes. Soon, the whole beach is filled with the fragrance of their dishes, luring customers from every corner. In the end, they manage to land another win as a team while even the other teams do pretty well. All of this brings an epic end to their journey at school. But with what lies ahead, their adventures are from being over and Soma will have to again prove his worth to hold to onto the ones he loves.

