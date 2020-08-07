Zany but lovable characters, insanely beautiful visuals of food, and hilarious shounen metaphors—it’s these few elements that make ‘Food Wars’ one of the most entertaining modern shounen. The anime is now heading towards its end game and if you have been following it all this while, you would not want to miss out on what lies ahead this season. And so, to ensure that you don’t miss the next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

At the beginning of ‘Food Wars’ Season 5, the Elite Ten join forces for a whole new challenge. This time around they compete against other students of their own school and this final test serves more as an examination that will eventually help them graduate. As the cook-off begins, all the other teams get a jump start because they get a well-established kitchen while the Elite Ten get a broken-down shack that needs a lot of work. Moreover, as always, the Elite Ten struggle to establish a leader among them. The other teams take full advantage of this and establish a huge lead in sales.

After a few moments of extreme storming, the Elite Ten finally settle down for who’s who, gear up for the competition, and start cooking a very basic yet extremely fragrant dish. The long lines that surround all the other shacks are soon lured in by the fragrant dishes that the Elite Ten cook. And in a matter of seconds, almost te entire’s beaches crowd floods the gates of their shack while they relentlessly serve them warm food. Ultimately, the Elite Ten manages to outsmart its competition all over again and they graduate with flying colors. After showing a series of Shokugeki in its initial moments, the season starts developing its overarching plot where the Elite Ten unravel a murder mystery while Soma competes with a mysterious new rival.

Read More on Anime Preview: Great Pretender Episode 6