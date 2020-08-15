In its final run, ‘Food Wars’ not only brings us some memorable recipes but also fascinates us with some intriguing murder mystery drama. Some might suggest that the best of this anime is way behind us, but I believe that this season, too, has a charm of its own. So if you have been following ‘Food Wars’ all this while, make sure that you don’t miss out on this season. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 8 is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

‘Food Wars’ Season 5 kicks off with a whole new adventure for the new Elite Ten. After the intense Shokugeki of season 4, the Elite Ten don’t get the time to take a step back and are forced to step into another competition where they go against their final year classmates. This competition ensues on the beachside, where each team gets a shack to prepare meals for the visitors of the beach. The teams are expected to reach a benchmark with the number of sales they make, and they are also told that they’ll be ranked based on nothing but the sales they are able to make by the end of the day. All the other teams get well-developed shacks while Elite Ten gets a broken-down place, to begin with. The competitive edge allows all the other teams to leave them entirely behind, and the others effortlessly establish a considerable lead.

Initially, as always, the Elite Ten also go through a storming process where all of them try to be leaders. But once they are past that phase, they enter the cook-off with a band and make simple yet deliciously fragrant dishes. As a result, the customers of all the other shacks get easily lured to their kitchen, and within no time, the entire beach lines up in front of their store. Ultimately, as expected, the Elite Ten leave their competition behind and win the competition. But ahead in this season, far more complex challenges await them, along with Shokugekis against some of the toughest opponents.

