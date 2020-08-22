Entertaining food battles, hilarious fan service, and some cutesy Megumi moments—maybe, just maybe, that’s all we need from ‘Food Wars’ sometimes. But the anime is a lot better when it has an underlying premise. Unfortunately, season 5 is too rushed due to which its plot often suffers. There are still some memorable moments here and there and that’s the reason why fans of the franchise should certainly check it out. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 9 is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is available worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. You can also check out the original ‘Food Wars’ manga on Viz Media.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

The Rebels have won and they are now the new Elite Ten. However, their adventures are far from over. Season 5 brings new challenging Shokugeki for our beloved crew who completely outshined their competition in the previous season. The first episode of season 5 begins with the Elite Ten competing with their own classmates in a grand Shokugeki beach tournament. A lot is on the line with this one as their graduation depends on it. And so, as soon as the Shokugeki kicks off, the teams competing against the Elite Ten relentlessly try to take a lead again their competitors. In the meantime, the Elite Ten struggle to even start as they get a broken-down beach shack. Using their competitive disadvantage in their favor, the rest of the teams start off well and establish a good lead against the Elite Ten.

While they are at it, the Elite Ten, as always, struggles to establish a leader. But after going through a taxing process of storming, they finally start making up for the lost time by quickly setting up their kitchen. Then, using their expert culinary skills, the teams churn out some simple yet highly aromatic dishes that lure everyone from the beach to their stall. In a matter of minutes, all the other diners are deserted and a long line waits outside the Elite Ten shack. In the end, as anticipated, the Elite Ten win by a hunger margin while the other teams also do fairly well. With this, all of them graduate from school but little do they realize that the world out there is far more mysterious than they know.

