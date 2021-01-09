Developed by Bones Studios, which is most known for producing shows like ‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘Bungo Stray Dogs,’ ‘SK8 the Infinity’ (written in stylized form ‘SK∞’) is an original sports anime. As the title indicates, the series is about skateboarding. On September 13, 2020, the news came out that Hiroko Utsumi (‘Y’u-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) is collaborating with Bones on a new anime project. The official announcement was made a week later. The anime’s voice cast includes Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki, Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa, Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya, and Hikaru Midorikawa as Cherry Blossom. Here is what you need to know about the series premiere of ‘SK8 the Infinity’.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of ‘SK8 the Infinity,’ titled ‘It Snows on a Hot Night,’ is set to premiere on January 10, 2021, as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions will be available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim.

SK8 the Infinity Spoilers

High school student Reki is obsessed with skating. He is especially interested in “S,” an underground race that challenges even the experienced skateboarders because of its venue, an abandoned, sloping mine. As the skateboarders get together to prove their superiority, old enmities are often rekindled, and new feuds start to take shape. Langa, who is an exchange student, has come back to Japan after spending considerable time abroad. Reki takes Langa to the mine to introduce the latter to his world. The first exposure proves to be enough, as Langa develops an insatiable interest in the sport.

