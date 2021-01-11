Developed by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Y’u-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’), ‘Sk8 the Infinity’ (stylized SK∞) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is a sleek, new sports anime about skateboarding. It explores the recreational sport and the thriving subculture around it with the typical unbridled curiosity and flair of Japanese animation. The series revolves around Reki and Langa, two boys who couldn’t be more different.

For the energetic and lively Reki, the world begins and ends on the legendary and secretive skateboarding race “S,” while quiet and serious Langa has recently moved to the town with his mother. The boys meet at their school, and it isn’t long before Reki pulls Langa towards the exhilarating action sport. On January 10, 2021, the original anime premiered as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘SK8 the Infinity’.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘SK8 the Infinity,’ titled ‘Awesome for the First Time!,” is set to premiere on January 17, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions will be available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim.

SK8 the Infinity Spoilers

The series opens with Reki losing a race against Shadow, the antihero. As a result, the latter burn’s Reki’s skateboard. Langa relocates to Japan from Canada with his mother. He grew up snowboarding and is clearly going to miss the sport as they will now live in a town where there is not much snow. However, he assures his mother that everything is fine. He is later introduced to his classmates, one of whom is Reki. They formally become acquainted later, and Reki’s boss at the skate store, Manager Oka, hires Langa to deliver a skateboard for him to a client on the night of the “S’ race. Langa learns that the race takes place in an abandoned mine and gets a pass for it from Reki.

When the two boys arrive at the race to deliver the skateboard, they and the client realize that they have mistakenly brought Reki’s burned skateboard with them. Shadow shows up and challenges them. The client is unwilling, and Reki is still injured from the last race. So, Langa volunteers. He straps his feet to the board, and after an unstable start, quickly begins incorporating his snowboarding techniques into skating. The episode ends as Langa begins to take the lead.

In episode 2, we are likely going to find out how Langa fared in the arena. The victor of his race with Shadow might also be revealed. Reki and Langa’s friendship might develop further. Here is a trailer of the upcoming episode.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time