‘SK8 the Infinity’ (stylized SK∞) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is an original sports anime developed by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Y’u-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’). The anime explores the recreational sport of skateboarding through its two main characters, energetic and lively Reki and quiet and serious Langa. The latter moves to Japan from Canada and develops a deep love for the sport. Through him, the audience is introduced to the thriving subculture that exists around skating. On January 10, 2021, the original anime premiered as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘SK8 the Infinity’.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘SK8 the Infinity’ Episode 3, titled ‘Undesired Hero,’ is set to release on January 24, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions will be available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim.

SK8 the Infinity Spoilers

Following Langa’s remarkable victory over Shadow, he and his unorthodox style has become a hot topic of conversation in the city’s skateboarding community. But the reality is, the more he tries to replicate those moves in a practice session with Reki, the more it seems that the race was a fluke. He falls and gets up, only to fall again. Soon enough, almost half of his face is covered with band-aids. At home, his mother is worried that Langa is fighting at school. She knows that it has not been easy for Langa since his father’s death. Eventually, he tells her the truth. His mother is relieved by the fact that he has found a new friend.

When the skating injuries continue to occur, Reki decides that his friend needs a new skateboard and offers to build one for him. He promises that the new skateboard will fit Langa’s requirements. Langa tries to find a part-time job that pays well but is constantly faced with rejections. This is partly due to the terrible resume he has constructed. Reki takes Langa to the skateboarding shop from the pilot episode, and the boys plead to the manager there for a job for Langa. Initially reluctant, Manager Oka eventually tells them that he will talk to the owners.

On the “S” race, people start to wonder where the new rookie is. Later, Langa and Reki find out how different skateboarding ollie and snowboarding ollie are from each other. Reki takes the other boy to his home, where he is introduced to Reki’s mother and sisters. Reki finally builds the custom board. It makes Langa’s skating somewhat better, but he still has a long way to go. The boys have a candid moment together when Langa starts talking about his late father. The episode ends with Miya barging into the skateboarding shop and offering a challenge to Langa. Here is a trailer for the next episode.

