‘SK8 the Infinity’ (stylized SK∞) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is an original anime created by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Y’u-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’). It revolves around two teenagers, energetic and lively Reki and quiet and serious Langa, who quickly become friends after Reki introduces Langa to skateboarding. The Anime premiered on January 10, 2021, as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 5 Release Date

‘SK8 the Infinity’ Episode 5, titled ‘Passionate Dancing Night!’, is set to release on February 7, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 4 begins with Adam accepting Reki’s challenge for a race. The bet is if Adam loses, he will have to apologize to Miya, and if Reki loses, Adam will get to challenge Langa. The boys eventually figure out that their cause is absolutely hopeless, but they somehow remain undaunted. They later speak to Joe, who reveals that he and Adam have been skating together before the “S” race. Joe explains that people call Adam the “Matador of Love” because of his belief that skating is a ritual of love. He warns both Reki and Langa that Adam is an incredibly dangerous skater, racing against him often results in serious injuries for the competitors.

Adam’s real name is apparently Ainosuke Shindo, who is a popular, up-and-coming politician. At his home, his aunts speculate about his marriage. Elsewhere, Miya begins to help Reki train for the race. They later convince Shadow to drive them to Crazy Rock. Miya recalls how he met Adam and admits to Langa that Adam planned their race. He also tells Reki and Langa about Adam’s legendary skating trick called the “Love Hug,” in which he goes uphill.

Reki unsuccessfully tries to emulate Miya’s moves that enable the latter to go around a bend without losing his speed during practice. Langa attempts to do a Love Hug but fails. On the race day, Adam arrives in his typical matador gear and mask. Joe and Cherry show up and challenge Adam, but Reki claims that this race is between him and Adam.

When the light flashes to signal the start of the race, Reki takes off. However, Adam doesn’t move and smokes a cigarette. When he finally starts skating, he moves like a meteor, making everyone understand why he is considered a legend. He toys with Reki and puts the latter’s life at risk before easily putting a considerable distance between them. Reki courageously catches up to him, but Adam increases his speed once more. He turns and showcases his “Love Hug” maneuver, forcing Reki to panic and tumble into the ground from his skateboard.

In episode 5, the brotherly bond between Miya and Reki might get stronger. The race between Adam and Langa might happen. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

