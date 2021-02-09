Created by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’), ‘SK8 the Infinity’ (stylized ‘SK∞’) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is a sports anime about skateboarding. It tells the story of two teenagers, Reki and Langa, and the strong bond they form over the shared passion for the sport they love. After Langa moves to Japan from Canada, Reki introduces him to skateboarding. Langa quickly proves himself to be a prodigy, mastering moves that take others months to learn. The Anime premiered on January 10, 2021, as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 6 Release Date

‘SK8 the Infinity’ episode 6, titled ‘Steamy Mystery Skating?!’, is set to release on February 14, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Funimation began releasing the English dubbed version of the episodes on February 6, 2021.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 opens at a hospital. Adam defeated Reki with his signature “Love Hug” move, forcing the latter off his board. Fortunately, the injuries are not life-threatening. Reki now fully understands who Adam really is and what he is capable of. He also feels guilty as Langa now has to race the undisputed king of the race track. During a candid conversion, Reki reveals to the other boy that one of his friends brought him into the world of skateboarding. But that friend got seriously hurt and quit skateboarding altogether.

Langa answers that he can’t say that he won’t get hurt but promises Reki that he will never quit skateboarding. Langa later receives some important pointers from Cherry Blossom. On the night of the race, Adam prepares to light a cigarette when both he and Langa are on the starting line. But when Adam sees that Langa is waiting for him, he apologizes for his rudeness.

The race begins, and Langa is initially able to keep up. Adam tries to disorientate Langa by joining their skateboard exactly as he did with Reki. But Langa responds aggressively and breaks away. When Adam attempts the “Love Hug” move, Langa jumps over him.

A stunned Adam tells himself that he has finally found his “Eve.” The race is interrupted when the police show up. Later, Langa reluctantly promises Reki that he will stay away from Adam. In episode 6, the main characters might visit the beach. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

