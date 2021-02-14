Created by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’), ‘SK8 the Infinity’ (stylized ‘SK∞’) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is a sports anime that revolves around a group of skateboarders. When Langa Hasegawa moves to Okinawa from Canada, Reki Kyan finally finds someone in his class who would listen to him endlessly talk about skating. Langa has grown up snowboarding and quickly proves himself to be a prodigious skater. His successive wins against some of the best skaters in the secret and dangerous “S” race garners Langa attention from all corners of the island’s skating community.

The Anime premiered on January 10, 2021, as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 7 Release Date

‘SK8 the Infinity’ episode 7, titled ‘We Don’t Balance Out,’ is set to release on February 21, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Funimation began releasing the English dubbed version of the episodes on February 6, 2021.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Reki, Langa, and Miya travel towards Miyakojima. Reki is still recovering from the injuries he received during his race with Adam, and everyone seems to think that spending some time in a hot spring in Miyakojima will be good for him. Shadow is forced to tag along as a chaperone. On the boat ride to their destination, the group comes across Cherry and Joe, who are also going to Miyakojima.

Having spent almost all his life in the mountains of Canada, Langa is enamored by the beach. The group spends a considerable time there, playing beach volleyball, swimming, and floating. As usual, Joe flirts with a couple of women, making Reki and Shadow envious. As the two of them argue on how to prank Joe, Miya walks straight up to the tattooed skater and starts calling him “dad.” This spooks the girls away. Meanwhile, Tadashi informs Adam that Inspector Kiriko Kamata is behind the recent crackdown on the “S” race. Adam later runs into Kamata at a hotel entrance.

Reki, Langa, and Miya discover what kind of accommodation one can get for a measly 3,000 yen: a cramped room with a table fan in a homely inn. Reki’s misery only increases when Shadow tells him that the inn won’t provide any dinner. Joe comes to their rescue and takes them to where Cherry is staying, the high-end inn across the street. Joe declares that Cherry will pay for the dinner, much to Cherry’s dismay.

Reki is somewhat depressed about how quickly Langa is improving as a skater, as well as his own stagnation in that regard. He has a candid conversation with Joe. The group later decides to race towards the hot spring. Joe and Cherry arrive there before anyone else and bicker about who was the first. The other four run into some odd people covered in mud. The episode ends as the group wonders who these people were on their boat ride back. In episode 7, Adam might find a way to deal with Kamata. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time