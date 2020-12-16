In the latest episode of ‘Southern Charm’, Pringle and Madison flirt with each other while their kids take over the batting cage. Madison finally dumps Austen and asks him to move on. Craig sells pillows on HSN while Shep and his girlfriend have to be separated because she is COVID positive and he is not. Leva shows the mirror to Kathryn and tells her straight that her comments on Instagram were racist and it was her fault entirely. There is a more detailed summary of ‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 6 in the recap section. Before you get to that, let’s take a quick look at the details of the upcoming next episode.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 7 releases on December 17, 2020, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT. New episodes are released every Thursday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 7 Online?

If you’re a cable subscriber, the easiest way to watch the latest episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ season 7 is to simply tune in to Bravo at 9 pm ET, every Thursday night. Using your cable provider subscriber ID, you can also stream the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you have ditched the cable, you can watch the show on the multiple live TV streaming services, such as, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV offers a one-week free trial and it has Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, you also have the option to stream the series on Peacock TV.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 7 is titled ‘Low Country Broil’. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as outlined by Bravo, is as follows – “Shep tries to charm his way out of the doghouse with Taylor; after an apology tour, Kathryn continues to face backlash for her exchange on social media; Austen refuses to accept that his relationship with Madison is over.”

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

In this week’s ‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 6, titled ‘Love Sick’, we see sisters Leva and Mona sitting on a park bench, watching as the statue of Kathryn’s slaveholder ancestor John C. Calhoun is taken down. Even though she is embroiled in controversy over her racist remarks on social media and publicly apologizing on behalf on her ancestors would only help her case, Kathryn does not show up as Calhoun’s statue is taken down. Also evading the acceptance of the atrocious past is John Pringle, who takes his kids to the park to play ball and tells them about his family’s history in South Carolina. What he doesn’t own up to is the fact that his ancestors probably owned slaves as well.

On the pandemic front, Shep is the only one of the cast to test negative and he is very careful about isolating himself, even from his girlfriend. Shep sends Taylor to live at Craig’s place where the others are quarantining as well. Madison and Pringle take their kids to the batting cages. Craig pitches his pillows on HSN and sells over 4,000 items. Madison breaks up with Austen and it seems very final this time around. Leva tells Kathryn that she was at fault and she should apologize for her racist attack on someone on Instagram. Danni and Kathryn fight but Kathryn refuses to bear any responsibility for her offensive behavior.

