To many, ‘Super Hxeros’ might have sounded like the least appealing series at the beginning of this season because of heavily sexualized themes. However, it has now turned out to be surprisingly a lot more than that. Apart from its relentless use of fanservice, the anime comes with a compelling storyline and well-written characters. So even if you’re not an Ecchi fan, you might want to reconsider watching it. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on September 11, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

‘Super HxEros’ shows a world that was once taken over by strange alien species after a disaster. These aliens feed on human emotion and libido due to which, anyone who comes in contact with them either dies or meets something far worse—a life full of grief and sadness. But while the rest of the world lives in the fear of being attacked by these ruthless beings, a group of human heroes takes it upon itself to destroy them. Known as the Super Hxeros, these humans use the power of Erotica and Ecchi to attack the aliens and free the world from their domination.

The main character of ‘Super Hxeros’ is a young high school boy named Enjou. He fatefully encounters one of the alien beings one day and discovers that he, too, has the ability to fight them. With what follows, the anime shows that Enjou was once very close to Hoshino, a girl from his school who is devoid of emotions because of her encounter with the creatures. Enjou tries to reprise their long-lost friendship but fails to do so. But refusing to give up, he decides to walk her back home one day.

While heading back home, the two run into another one of those aliens. But instead of being afraid of it, Enjou sees it as an opportunity to protect Hoshino. He uses his newfound abilities to attach the creature and even wins Hoshino’s heart. With this, Hoshino lost feelings resurface and she, too, acquires the ability to defeat the alien. The two then join forces and together destroy the alien. In the end, the two not only manage to become close friends all over again but also get the opportunity to become a part of the renowned Super Hxeros.

